LG Ladakh distributes ice hockey equipment to various clubs under SDP

NL Corresspondent

Leh, Dec 30: The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), distributed ice hockey equipment to various ice hockey clubs of UT Ladakh under Special Development Package (SDP) scheme in an event held at Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat.

Speaking during the function, the HLG highlighted the importance of focusing on making ice hockey the speciality of Ladakh as no other state/UT in India is situated above 13,000 feet. He asked the ice hockey clubs in Ladakh to work hard to promote and develop ice hockey in Ladakh. He stated that ice hockey players and clubs should challenge themselves to take part in tournaments outside Ladakh and return with trophies.

Highlighting the importance of keeping politics and religion out of sports, the HLG stated that he wants to send ice hockey teams from Ladakh to compete in tournaments outside India. He asked the Secretary of Youth Services & Sports, Shri Ravinder Kumar, IAS, to provide trainings to players, organise tournaments for them and also to get in touch with officials of ice hockey associations/clubs outside India for tournaments/matches. He also asked the Chairman of both Hill Councils, Member of Parliament from Ladakh and ADGP Ladakh to work for the development of sports, including ice hockey, in Ladakh. The HLG assured to provide all possible support in the development of sports in Ladakh.

The HLG distributed ice hockey equipment to United Samrah Club, Kargil and Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation.

Earlier, Secretary, YSS, Shri Ravinder Kumar, IAS, apprised HLG of distribution of 20 sets of ice hockey equipment to ten clubs each from Leh and Kargil districts from which around 450 players would benefit. He informed that Youth Services and Sports Department spent Rs 1.5 crores on sports equipment in 2023-24. He also informed that training has been provided to players ice hockey clubs registered with UT Ladakh Ice Hockey Association.

Shri Ravinder informed about the support from the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports, the collaboration between Department of Youth Services and Sports Ladakh and Royal Enfield and the preparation of the blueprint for the next 20 years for the promotion and development of ice hockey in Ladakh. He also informed about the plans to send Indian contingent comprising members from Ladakh to the Winter Olympics.