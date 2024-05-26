Police Constable Booked Under NDPS Act Dismissed In J&K’s Reasi

REASI, May 26: A police constable booked last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was dismissed from service in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said on Sunday.



Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Mohita Sharma ordered the dismissal of selection grade constable Tariq Hussain Shah for his prolonged unauthorised absence from duties and alleged involvement in drug trafficking, a police spokesperson said.

Shah was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Jammu's Bakshi Nagar police station last year.

In her detailed factual report, Sharma observed that the charges of violations of police rules and regulations, absenteeism, grave misconduct, indiscipline and negligence were proved against the constable, making him unfit to serve the department.

”The stern departmental action of dismissal has been taken after the delinquent cop did not pay heed to series of signals, attendance notices and show cause notices which were served upon him,” the spokesperson said. (Agencies)