    PNB Credit Card rolls out exciting offers for Zomato &Blinkitusers
    Jammu Kashmir

    PNB Credit Card rolls out exciting offers for Zomato &Blinkitusers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Bank has announced exclusive offers for PNB credit cardholders in collaboration with Zomato and Blinkit. These special offers are designed to enhance the dining and food delivery experience for customers, providing savings and convenience while enjoying their favourite meals.

    On Zomato Food Delivery, a 15% discount of up to Rs 100 on a minimum order value of Rs 299 is being offered and this offer is valid twice per card per month until 30th September 2024.

    While, on Zomato Dining, a customer can avail a 10% discount of up to Rs 500 on a minimum order value of Rs 2,000. This is valid for one single time per card per month until 30th September 2024.

    Similarly, on Blinkit Delivery, the scheme offers to enjoy a 15% discount of up to Rs 250 on a minimum order value of Rs 699. This offer is valid for one single time per card per month until 30th September 2024.

     

    UBI becomes First Major Indian Bank to sign PCAF
