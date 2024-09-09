back to top
    Take Mountain Dew’s sip of courage, for an opportunity towin a wild card entry to KBC

    Tawi: Mountain Dew®, a brand synonymous with courage, has launched an exciting collaboration with the renowned game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), offering consumers a chance to secure a wild card entry into the show's 16th Season. This unique opportunity allows the Mountain Dew® fans an opportunity to sit on the iconic hot seat, playing this popular game show, opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, even after the official participation period has closed.

    This partnership is a testament to Mountain Dew®'s commitment to motivating people to confront their fears and embrace Courage, a theme central to both the brand and KBC.     So, the Mountain Dew® x KBC campaign theme is, “Yeh khel ‘gyaan' ka hai, par jeeta ‘himmat' se jaatahai” (KBC is a game of knowledge, however, it takes courage to win it)!

    Commenting on the partnership, Akankshaa Dalal, Category Head, Mountain Dew®, PepsiCo , said, “Mountain Dew has always been aboutcelebrating courage and victoryin the various ‘hot seat' situations that one can face in life. And this partnership with KBC is a natural fit as the game show brings with it moments where the stakes are high, and both knowledge and courage are tested every step of the way. By offering this wild card entry, Mountain Dew hopes to inspire millions to take bold steps towards realizing dreams.”

    Consumers can purchase Mountain Dew® x KBC packs featuring a QR code till 30th September. By scanning the code, they will be directed to a WhatsApp bot where they can enter the 16-digit code found behind the label, provide demographic details, and answer a qualifying question. Those who complete these steps will have a chance to move on to auditions, with 10 lucky winners ultimately participating in KBC's exclusive “Week of Courage.”

    The Mountain Dew® x KBC campaign will be amplified through a TVC and a 360 campaign. The special
    Mountain Dew® packs are being introduced across India and will be available at retail outlets and online platforms.

    PNB Credit Card rolls out exciting offers for Zomato &Blinkitusers
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

