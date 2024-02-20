PM Modi to e-inaugurate Kashmir’s first electric train

Srinagar, Feb 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kashmir's first electric train and inaugurate the 48-km Banihal to Sangaldan rail link on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

Modi is visiting Jammu on Tuesday, where he is set to address a public rally and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

The Prime Minister will flag off the first electric train on Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan (in the Ramban district of Jammu) through a video conference at Srinagar railway station, Nowgam, a government spokesman said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation various rail projects in Jammu & Kashmir, including the new 48-kilometer rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan.

The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the use of Ballast Less Track (BLT) all along the route, providing a better riding experience for the passengers.

Also, India's longest transportation tunnel, T-50 (12.77 km), lies in this portion between Khari and Sumber. The rail projects will improve connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability, and boost the overall economic development of the region, the spokesman said.

Ahead of the PM's visit, heightened security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir, and security forces are conducting random searches of vehicles to ensure that militants are not allowed to carry out subversive activities.

In Kashmir, security forces have enhanced security along the national highway, tunnels, and minority pickets.

The police are ensuring heightened vigilance, particularly during the night.