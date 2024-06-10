back to top
PM Modi Praises PMO as a Driving Force for Change: ‘PMO Becomes a Catalytic Agent, Infusing New Energy into the System

New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday his office has become a “catalytic agent” which infuses new energy and dynamism into the system, and claimed that it used to be seen as a big power centre 10 years ago.

Addressing staffers of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after he began this third term, Modi said his only goal is “nation first” and his only motivation “Viksit Bharat”, adding that this was his expectation from them as well.
“My every moment is for the country,” Modi said, asserting that he has promised to work round the clock to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.
The PMO should be for service and it should be a people's PMO and not Modi's, he said, adding that he was not born to rule and he does not think about accumulating power.
The 140 crore people of India are always on his mind and he considers them a form of God, Modi said.
In the last three months, Modi said in an apparent reference to the election campaign, he witnessed their strength, dedication and energy for a new resolve.
That is why people have again given him the opportunity to serve the country, he added.
Modi took the oath of office on Sunday.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

