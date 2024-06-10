back to top
Doda Tragedy Claims Life of Off-Duty Police Officer as Car Plunges into Gorge

By: Northlines

DE Web Desk
June 10: A policeman was killed when his private car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Monday.

Head Constable Ram Raj (47), a resident of Paryote village, was posted in Bus Stand Jammu and was heading to his home in Doda when the accident took place late Sunday night, the officials said.
They said Raj's body was retrieved from the gorge by the rescuers on Monday and handed over to his relatives for the last rites.

