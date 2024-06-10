back to top
“CBSE Issues Caution Against Circulation of Fake Syllabus and Sample Question Papers

NEW DELHI, June 10: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Monday issued an advisory cautioning students and parents against misleading information about syllabus, resources and sample question papers for 2024-25 session.

The Board has warned students against falling prey to online portals spreading unverified news.
“It has come to our notice that certain online portals and websites are circulating outdated links and unverified news related to sample question papers, curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. These links and news falsely claim to provide updated information for the session 2024-25,” the advisory said.
“In the interest of the public, we wish to emphasise that information from unauthorised sources can be misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders,” it added.

