Jammu KashmirModi Government 3.0 Kicks Off with First Cabinet Meeting
Jammu Kashmir

Modi Government 3.0 Kicks Off with First Cabinet Meeting

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening.
The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath.
The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.

