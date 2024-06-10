Modi Government 3.0 Kicks Off with First Cabinet Meeting

New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening.
The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath.
The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Date:
New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening.