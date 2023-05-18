PM Modi flags off first Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi, May 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express, the first for Odisha and the trainset's 17th edition. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present during the ocassion. “The Vande Bharat Express will further strengthen religious, cultural and spiritual connect between Howrah and Puri. Today, there have been running 15 Vande Bharat Trains in the country; these are boosting both connectivity as well as economy of the nation,” Modi said after flagging off the train via video-conferencing.