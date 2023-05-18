‘Empowerment of urban local bodies remains a concern’: G20 engagement group

May 18 : Elected representatives and government officials Thursday flagged the need for more resources, both trained professionals and funds, for urban local bodies during a conference on ‘Reinventing Urban Governance for Indian Cities' organised in Indore as a part of the Urban20 engagement group of G20.



There was a need for innovative approaches to urban governance in the wake of the challenges of rapid urbanisation, said Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.