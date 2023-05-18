May 18 : Elected representatives and government officials Thursday flagged the need for more resources, both trained professionals and funds, for urban local bodies during a conference on ‘Reinventing Urban Governance for Indian Cities' organised in Indore as a part of the Urban20 engagement group of G20.
There was a need for innovative approaches to urban governance in the wake of the challenges of rapid urbanisation, said Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
‘Empowerment of urban local bodies remains a concern’: G20 engagement group
