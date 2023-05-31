Srinagar, May 31: A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that all their issues and demands would be addressed on merit.
Jammu Kashmir PHDCCI Delegation Calls On LG Manoj Sinha
