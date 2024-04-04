People Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them Happy, Says NC’s Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 4: Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir commented on the August 2019 abolition of Article 370 and its consequences, requesting voters to make an informed decision in the elections. National Conference's Omar Abdullah said if people approved of the changes, they should vote for those endorsing it like BJP. However, if dissatisfied, they must back parties opposing the move like his.



He noted people alone can voice their stance through voting. The former chief minister said the abrupt changes deceived locals. Voters now have a chance to fill the political void in Srinagar, if not through other means. Abdullah said his focus is on the seats his party is contesting in. When asked about campaigning outside the union territory, he refused, adding he only aims to help there.



Abdullah expressed hope National Conference does well in Ladakh polls too. The Congress assured support in Jammu and Udhampur-Kathua seats. On People's Democratic Party (PDP) deciding to enter the fray, he pointed out vote transfers between the two outfits were unclear in the past.



He also flagged candidates' inadequate security upgraded despite demands. Locals abusing others get armed escorts quickly, but not them. Abdullah said the administration appears to be disturbing his party deliberately. Leaders want citizens to have the final say via fair democratic processes.