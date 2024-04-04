Search
Jammu KashmirPeople Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them Happy,...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

People Will Vote For BJP If Article 370 Abrogation Made Them Happy, Says NC’s Omar Abdullah

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 4: Leaders in and commented on the August 2019 abolition of Article 370 and its consequences, requesting voters to make an informed decision in the elections. Conference's Omar Abdullah said if people approved of the changes, they should vote for those endorsing it like BJP. However, if dissatisfied, they must back parties opposing the move like his.

He noted people alone can voice their stance through voting. The former chief minister said the abrupt changes deceived locals. Voters now have a chance to fill the political void in Srinagar, if not through other means. Abdullah said his focus is on the seats his party is contesting in. When asked about campaigning outside the union territory, he refused, adding he only aims to help there.

Abdullah expressed hope National Conference does well in polls too. The Congress assured support in Jammu and Udhampur-Kathua seats. On People's Democratic Party (PDP) deciding to enter the fray, he pointed out vote transfers between the two outfits were unclear in the past.

He also flagged candidates' inadequate security upgraded despite demands. Locals abusing others get armed escorts quickly, but not them. Abdullah said the administration appears to be disturbing his party deliberately. Leaders want citizens to have the final say via fair democratic processes.

Previous article
Jammu and Kashmir Eases Age Rule for Class 1 Admissions
Next article
Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To Provide Citizenship: PM
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Apr 4: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday...

Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To Provide Citizenship: PM

Northlines Northlines -
Cooch Behar (WB), Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Jammu and Kashmir Eases Age Rule for Class 1 Admissions

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 4: The Jammu and Kashmir education department...

Lok Sabha Polls | Apni Party Announces Candidates For Srinagar And Anantnag-Rajouri Seats

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 4: Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM Sleeping While China Entered Indian Territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition Spreading Rumours About CAA, It Is Modi Ki Guarantee To...

Jammu and Kashmir Eases Age Rule for Class 1 Admissions