Jammu and Kashmir Eases Age Rule for Class 1 Admissions

, Apr 4: The Jammu and department has provided relief to hundreds of parents struggling to secure admissions for their children who have not yet turned six years old. In a circular issued recently, the director of the Jammu school education department stated that due to representations from parents whose kids were being denied entry to class 1 due to being underage according to the Education Policy 2020, a decision was made to relax the age criteria for the 2024-25 academic year as a one-time exception.

Many children were at risk of losing an academic year as they had already been enrolled in pre-primary last year. Strict implementation of the rules would have caused undue hardship. An upper limit still needs to be set however, to ensure a gradual transition as per NEP guidelines. Other states have also extended similar concessions to help families during this transition period to the new norms.

As a special case, students who will complete six years of age within the next six months from the start of the session, i.e. by September 30th 2024, will be permitted to join class 1. This aims to support those nearing the age bar while upholding the intent of the national policy reforms over time. The move is expected to offer relief to many anxious parents and facilitate continued education without breaks.

