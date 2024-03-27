Search
JammuPatwari among two arrested by CBI in bribery case
JammuJammu Kashmir

Patwari among two arrested by CBI in bribery case

By: Northlines

Date:

Samba, Mar 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that they have arrested a Patwari and his associate, Chowkidar, in the Halqa Nanga Panchayat in Samba district in connection with a case related to accepting a bribe.

The accused were identified as Varun Choudhary, Patwari and Dayal Chand, Chowkidar.

As per the officials, a case has been registered against the accused, Patwari, based on a complaint.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing Girdawari land owned by him.

“CBI laid a trap and during the trap proceedings, the accused asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to his associate, a Chowkidar, Halqa Nanga, District Samba (J&K). Both the accused were apprehended during the transaction of a bribe of Rs 9,000,” according to an official release.

As per the release, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), , on March 27, 2024, it added.

Previous article
Amid concerns, J&K Students’ Association to file petition against reservation
Next article
Man dies, his brother injured in Doda road mishap
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Man dies, his brother injured in Doda road mishap

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 26: A man died while another...

Amid concerns, J&K Students’ Association to file petition against reservation

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 26: Amid concern against the Government’s move...

Police book two anti-national activists under PSA in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 26: Police on Tuesday booked two persons...

Defeat entities dividing people on religious lines: Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 26: Emphasizing the need for unity...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man dies, his brother injured in Doda road mishap

Amid concerns, J&K Students’ Association to file petition against reservation

Police book two anti-national activists under PSA in J&K