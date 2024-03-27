Man dies, his brother injured in Doda road mishap

Jammu Tawi, Mar 26: A man died while another got injured when a vehicle met with an accident on Marmat-Khellani road this afternoon in Doda district.

An officialsaid that the vehicle was on its way from Mangota Marmat to Doda when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. He said that soon after a police party rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. “The injured person has been shifted to GMC Doda,” he added. He identified the deceased as Irshad Hussain son of Abdul Rasheed of Mangota, while the injured has been identified Yasir Hussain—deceased's brother.