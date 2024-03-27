Amid concerns, J&K Students’ Association to file petition against reservation

Srinagar, Mar 26: Amid concern against the Government's move to push the reservation quota to 70%, the J&K Students' Association has decided to file a petition against “arbitrary reservation”.

The Association which claims to be the largest countrywide student network working for safety, security & welfare of J&K students, said the imposition of a 70% reservation quota blatantly violates fundamental rights.

“The J&K Students' Association will file a petition against arbitrary reservation & blatant disregard for meritocracy & fair opportunities in the court. We will seek the court's intervention to stay the decision to increase reservation, against unconstitutional acts. Merit must prevail for all students,” the Association said in a statement.

“We have sought timing from the J&K Lieutenant Governor regarding the concerns of students. Besides, our delegation will meet concerned ministers and opposition leaders,” the statement said.

They, however, made it clear that their stance was not against any community, region, religion, or faith.

“Our concern lies solely with the fairness and balance within the reservation system. While we support the principle of reservation, we believe that a 70% reservation over 30% open merit ratio is disproportionate and unjust. This proposal of disproportional reservation undermines the merit-based approach that is essential for fostering equal opportunities and excellence,” they said.

The J&K recently announced a separate 10% reservation for Paharis and other tribes. The administration also amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 in the light of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 dated 15.12.2023, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Act, 2024, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Act, 2024 and recommendations of Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission.

The open merit aspirants are fuming over reducing them to mere 30 percent.

“JK admin's decision to increase ST reservation by 10% at the expense of open merit is a blatant disregard for meritocracy and fair opportunities. Slashing open merit to just 30% is a betrayal of 70% population, This isn't appeasement, it's MURDER,” an aspirant Sahil Parray posted on X.

While no top politician has opposed the move, the former Mayor of Srinagar J&K Apni Party, Junaid Mattu is the only exception.

“Pahari leaders are speaking up for Paharis. Gujjar leaders are speaking up for Gujjars. But who will speak for victims belonging to the Open Merit category in J&K — the suffocated political orphans in today's circumstances? A cry for meritocracy has no political dividends?,” Mattu posted on X recently.