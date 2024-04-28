back to top
Pakistani man who inadvertently entered Indian Territory handed over to Pakistan rangers
Pakistani man who inadvertently entered Indian Territory handed over to Pakistan rangers

Chandigarh, Apr 28 : A Pakistani man who was apprehended after inadvertently entering Indian territory was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended the Pakistani near the border fence in 's Fazilka district on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

During questioning, it was learnt that he was unaware of the border's alignment and had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, the official said.

Nothing objectionable was found on the man during his search, the spokesperson added.

A flag meeting was conducted with the Pakistan Rangers to express concern over its failure to restrict unwarranted movement of the Pakistani national, he said.

The man was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture, the spokesperson said.

