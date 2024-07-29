back to top
Search
    Amarnath YatraOver 4.65 lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine, surpass last year’s record
    Amarnath YatraJammu KashmirKashmir

    Over 4.65 lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine, surpass last year’s record

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 29: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South in this year's yatra has crossed 4.65 lakh, surpassing the total number of pilgrims who visited the naturally formed ice lingam last year.

    According to officials, over 7,500 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880 metre high cave shrine on Monday. This has taken the number of pilgrims this year to 4,66,342 as against 4.59 lakh pilgrims last year.
    “As many as 7,556 pilgrims performed the yatra on Monday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the 31st day of the annual yatra,” the officials said.
    The officials said 4,364 male pilgrims, 1,791 female pilgrims, 148 Sadhus and one Sadhvis were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
    Over 1,100 security forces and 106 children also performed the pilgrimage.
    As per the officials, there have been two deaths — a sevadar from and a pilgrim from Jharkhand — in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.
    The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.

    Previous article
    J&K | Man accused of sacrilege slapped with PSA in Kishtwar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K | Man accused of sacrilege slapped with PSA in Kishtwar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 29: A man involved in a “sacrilegious...

    Transfers and Postings : SED Places 13 Plus 2 Principals, Equivalents As Incharge CEOs

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 29: The School Education Department (SED) has...

    Centre gave more powers to L-G as it wants to rule J-K by proxy Cong leader Bharat Singh Solanki

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 29: The Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir affairs...

    Dheeraj Gupta Appointed As Member Of Selection Committee For CITaG

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 29: Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K | Man accused of sacrilege slapped with PSA in Kishtwar

    Transfers and Postings : SED Places 13 Plus 2 Principals, Equivalents As...

    Centre gave more powers to L-G as it wants to rule...