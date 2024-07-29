back to top
    Jammu Sarwal Hospital Earns Prestigious LaQShya Quality Certification

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 29: JAMMU, July 29: The Labour Room and Maternity OT of the Government Hospital Sarwal has been granted the Quality Certification under the LaQshya programme.
    The LaQshya Programme, also known as the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative, certifies medical institutions for their quality of labor rooms and maternity operation theaters (OTs). The Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assess the quality of these areas, and facilities that score at least 70% are certified as LaQshya certified.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

