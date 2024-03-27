Over 175 fire incidents in Srinagar in first two months of 2024

Srinagar, Mar 26: Srinagar is grappling with a concerning surge in fire incidents in recent months, with the majority of the incidents happening due to “electric short circuits and LPG leakage”, an official said.

A senior official of the Fire & Emergency Services department told the KNO news agency that during the last two months, over 175 fire incidents have been reported in Srinagar. Most of these incidents, he said, were caused by electric short circuits, followed by LPG gas leaks.

“The ongoing year has so far recorded over 175 fire incidents resulting in the death of at least 3 persons and injuries to two. Primarily, most of them have occurred due to the electric short circuits after indiscriminate use of heating gadgets and excessive load on the wires,” the official said.

According to the officials, despite holding frequent fire and safety awareness camps, during the year 2023, district Srinagar received around 550-600 fire calls. Many people, the official lamented, have ignored the Dos and Don'ts of fire safety guidelines issued by the department.

Speaking on the issue, the Fire & Emergency Services official highlighted the need for increased awareness camps, programmes and heightened caution regarding fire safety measures across Kashmir.

“Simple precautions like regular maintenance of electrical appliances, proper storage of flammable materials, and awareness of fire evacuation procedures can significantly reduce the likelihood of such incidents,” he stated.

Meanwhile, residents in Srinagar are expressing concerns over the frequent frequency of fire incidents in recent months. They emphasised the importance of measures to prevent loss of life and property.

“We have noticed an increase in fire incidents in Srinagar, and it is worrying. It's crucial for everyone to prioritise fire safety and take necessary precautions to avoid such emergencies,” said Tahir Ramzan, a resident of Srinagar outskirts.