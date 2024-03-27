J&K braces up for intermittent wet spells till March 31

2 back-to-back WDs affecting UT from tomorrow evening

Srinagar, Mar 26: The weatherman here has predicted intermittent wet spells in Jammu and Kashmir till March 31, saying that two back-to-back Western Disturbances are affecting the Union territory from tomorrow March 27) evening.

The weather in Jammu remains partly cloudy during the day and generally cloudy in the afternoon, evening or at night. The minimum temperature recorded was 17 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature as recorded was 30 degree Celsius.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told the KNO news agency that the light wet spell is expected in Jammu & Kashmir from tomorrow evening

“Generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at several higher reaches are expected from March 27 evening to March 28,” he said, adding that the moderate wet spell is expected from March 29.

“Partly to generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and snow is expected at most places during 29th evening to 30th evening or night,” he said, adding that on March 31st, the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain and snow at few places.

However, he said the weather would significantly improve from March 31 afternoon while generally dry weather is expected from April 01-April 04.

In the detailed advisory, the weatherman has advised the travellers and tourists to plan accordingly particularly during 30th March.

Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations during 27th-31st March, the advisory reads, adding that the possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during the above period cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorm and lightning activity with possibility of hailstorm & gusty winds during 27-30th March are also possible, the advisory reads.