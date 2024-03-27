Northlines Impact: High-Level Team gathers evidence to expose unabated illegal mining

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, March 26

Following an investigative report by The Northlines, the veil has been lifted on rampant illegal mining activities in Pouni tehsil of district Reasi. In the latest, a high-level five-member team, constituted by the Commissioner Secretary, recently descended upon the region to gather concrete evidence, shedding light on the magnitude of the illicit operations.

According to highly placed sources, the team meticulously documented the extent of the illegal mining operations.

“Geo-tagged photographs were captured, offering irrefutable proof of the wanton destruction inflicted upon the region's river beds,” said sources, adding that precise measurements were also taken to assess the amount of cutting perpetrated in these ecologically sensitive areas.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the officers involved in the investigative team affirmed the undeniable presence of illegal mining activities.

Assuring swift and decisive action, the officer underscored the team's commitment to compiling a comprehensive report detailing the findings.

“All the important elements of the case have been recorded and there is no denial to the fact that mining without proper permission has taken place in the area,” officer said.

Emphasizing accountability, he stated that those culpable for these violations would face the full brunt of the law.

Furthermore, the officer underscored the principle of restitution, affirming that both officials within the mining department and contractors involved in the illicit activities would be held liable for the substantial losses incurred.

Meanwhile, sources alleged that indifferent attitude of DMO and police cannot be condoned in unabated illegal activities in the area.

They said that following intermittent reporting by Northlines, the police had seized JCB involved in illegal mining, but keeping in view the magnitude of the damages caused, it would be interesting to see how long they keep check on such contractors.