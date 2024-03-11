Oscars End on High Note as Cillian Murphy Makes History, But Yami Gautam Remains Skeptical of ‘Showbiz Circus’

In a thought-provoking social media post, actress Yami Gautam expressed mixed reactions to this year's Academy Awards ceremony – praising Irish star Cillian Murphy's historic win while maintaining her skepticism about “fake filmy awards”.

Murphy created Oscar history on Sunday as the first Irish actor to take home the coveted Best Actor trophy for his searing turn as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic thriller “Oppenheimer”. Recognizing Murphy's incredible talent and perseverance over the years, Yami wrote “I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.”

However, the “A Thursday” star also made her disdain clear for what she termed the “current fake ‘filmy' awards”, saying she stopped attending such shows in recent times due to doubts about their credibility.

Yami's no-nonsense opinion on the Bollywood awards circuit struck a chord with many, given the rumors of favoritism and backdoor politicking that often cloud such events. At the same time, fans praised her balanced take in congratulating Murphy's well-deserved big Oscar night.

As the Oscars brought down the curtain another edition of Tinseltown's biggest awards extravaganza, Yami Gautam's remarks sparked an important debate on separating the true prize of cinematic excellence from the superficial “showbiz circus”.