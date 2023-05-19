Oscar-Winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Producer Guneet Monga Shares Her Excitement Ahead Of G20 Summit In Kashmir

Srinagar, May 19: G20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar for the first time is just a few days away for the world to witness and experience the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Like many, even Oscar-winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga can't keep calm and shared her excitement with her fans.

Guneet took to Twitter and posted a video message to inform her fans about the upcoming Summit and also revealed why Kashmir has a special place in her heart.

She said, “Kashmir has a special place in my heart. I mean, the beauty, the culture, people, the food just everything. The craftsmanship is so beautiful. I recently came to know that the G20 Summit is happening in Kashmir in a few days. I mean who could have thought this view years ago? It's absolutely incredible, the world will get to see Kashmir's beauty, culture, heritage and people. In fact, shooting in Dal Lake is one of my dreams for many years now. I hope that it comes true someday. It's just so beautiful. I hope the world experiences Kashmir.” She captioned the post, “Shooting in Dal Lake has been my dream for many years now! Kashmir is truly “Heaven on Earth” thanks to the mesmerizing beauty of the Chinar, the Dal Lake, and the majestic mountains.” Guneet also tweeted, “As soon as you set foot on this paradise on earth, the lovely Kashmiri people welcome you with warmth, oneness, and love. As the G20 conference unfolds, may it become a defining moment, laying the foundation for enduring harmony and abundance.” The highly anticipated G20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24.