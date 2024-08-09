OpenAI makes AI image creation free through ChatGPT

AI image generation made free: ChatGPT now allows non-paying users to create two images daily

In a move that will excite art and imagery enthusiasts worldwide, leading AI technology company OpenAI has announced that it is now allowing free users of its revolutionary ChatGPT conversational model to leverage the generative powers of its cutting-edge DALL-E 3 image creator. This noteworthy development means that anyone with an internet connection can now bring their creative ideas to life in visual form without having to pay a subscription fee.

Previously restricted to paid ChatGPT Plus members only, the DALL-E 3 image creator was integrated into ChatGPT last year to immense acclaim for its ability to craft photorealistic pictures based on simple text descriptions. OpenAI has now opened access to this advanced AI artistry tool, enabling free ChatGPT users to generate up to two images per day by simply describing what they want to see and letting the AI work its magic.

Powered by DALL-E 3's sophisticated neural networks trained on vast amounts of online multimedia data, ChatGPT can conceive vivid and detailed images across a wide range of styles and subjects. Users have an effortless way to explore their imagination and share visual concepts, whether for school slideshows, personalized cards for friends and family, or merely satisfying their curiosity about how certain things might appear. The rollout of this new perk for non-subscribers ensures that more people worldwide can experience the wonder of AI-assisted creativity.

Since its commercial launch, DALL-E 3 and its ancestors have undergone constant refinement by OpenAI researchers to hone their image generation skills. The latest incarnation represents a major leap in photorealism and faithfulness to complex input descriptions. Though not yet live for all free users as per the announcement timeframe, this permissive expansion of access to AI artistry heralds an exciting new era of democratic digital creativity for all.