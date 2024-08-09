Neuralink’s Brain Implant Progressing in Human Trials with Two Implanted Successfully

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface startup Neuralink is making promising strides in its human trials, with two people now successfully implanted with the company's coin-sized brain chip. While concerns over past animal testing remain, this latest breakthrough could help accelerate progress towards helping paralysed patients control devices with their thoughts.

Funded by tech visionary Elon Musk, Neuralink has been developing a brain implant technology known as a brain-computer interface (BCI) which can read neural signals in the brain and enable communication between the central nervous system and external devices. The idea is to give agency back to those who have lost motor function, allowing them to browse the internet, use apps and more simply by thinking.

After receiving approval from US regulators last year, Neuralink recently implanted its ‘N1' device in a second human volunteer as part of its ‘PRIME' clinical trial. Still in early testing phases on spinal injury patients, the coin-sized implant containing over 1,000 electrodes has so far helped one recipient play video games and use apps by thought alone. Musk hopes the trials will validate the device's viability before expanding trials and working towards neuralink's loftier goals like restoring mobility.

While setbacks like electrode dislodgement during initial implantation highlight the complex challenges ahead, Neuralink's progress is helping move the needle on developing innovative BCIs. With further refinement and stringent oversight, brain-computer interfaces may one day revolutionize how disabled individuals interact with technology through the power of thought. Only continued responsible and ethics-focused testing will determine if Neuralink can truly realize its vision of enhancing humankind.