back to top
Search
    OlympicsChopra ensures silver lining for India at challenging Paris Olympics
    OlympicsSports

    Chopra ensures silver lining for India at challenging Paris Olympics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The 2024 Paris saw experience the highs and lows of elite sport. While the hockey teams ensured medals, there were also disappointing close finishes across other disciplines. At the halfway stage, the medal tally comprised solely of bronze medals in hockey. Neeraj Chopra was India's best hope for a silver or gold.

    The javelin thrower has been consistently performing at the highest levels over the past few years, with medals from Championships and the Asian Games. However, the Olympics is a different challenge. Defending champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also aimed for gold.

    On the day of the men's javelin final, tension and expectations were high among Indian fans. Chopra delivered yet again under pressure, launching the spear to a distance of 88.13 meters to claim silver. It was India's first individual silver medal in over two decades. Nadeem's monster throw of 92.97m saw him clinch gold, in a new Olympic record effort.

    Chopra's success over the past three years has convinced Indians that his maiden gold from Tokyo was no fluke. His calm demeanor and dedication to training has won him admiration nationwide. Not one to rest on his laurels, Chopra continues chasing excellence each time he competes. With this silver, he has cemented his place as India's greatest ever athletics star.

    The 26-year-old brings confidence and inspiration to a country still finding its feet at the Olympics. Chopra is focused solely on defeating his personal best, which in turn propels India to new heights on the world stage. He represents the best of times for Indian sport and remains a beacon of hope that more success may be around the corner.

    Previous article
    Proud father reminisces about gold medal winning son Arshad Nadeem’s journey from a village in Pakistan to the biggest stage at Paris Olympics
    Next article
    Neuralink’s Brain Implant Progressing in Human Trials with Two Implanted Successfully
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For Gold

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 9: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra became the...

    Proud father reminisces about gold medal winning son Arshad Nadeem’s journey from a village in Pakistan to the biggest stage at Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    The small village of Mian Chanu in Pakistan's Punjab...

    Paris Olympics: India beat Spain 2-1 to seal men’s hockey bronze in P R Sreejesh’s final game

    Northlines Northlines -
    In an exciting finals match, the Indian national men's...

    Manu Bhaker’s historic Olympic feat earns praise from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ A memorable mass movement: PM Modi

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For...