The 2024 Paris Olympics saw India experience the highs and lows of elite sport. While the hockey teams ensured medals, there were also disappointing close finishes across other disciplines. At the halfway stage, the medal tally comprised solely of bronze medals in hockey. Neeraj Chopra was India's best hope for a silver or gold.

The javelin thrower has been consistently performing at the highest levels over the past few years, with medals from World Championships and the Asian Games. However, the Olympics is a different challenge. Defending champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also aimed for gold.

On the day of the men's javelin final, tension and expectations were high among Indian fans. Chopra delivered yet again under pressure, launching the spear to a distance of 88.13 meters to claim silver. It was India's first individual silver medal in over two decades. Nadeem's monster throw of 92.97m saw him clinch gold, in a new Olympic record effort.

Chopra's success over the past three years has convinced Indians that his maiden gold from Tokyo was no fluke. His calm demeanor and dedication to training has won him admiration nationwide. Not one to rest on his laurels, Chopra continues chasing excellence each time he competes. With this silver, he has cemented his place as India's greatest ever athletics star.

The 26-year-old brings confidence and inspiration to a country still finding its feet at the Olympics. Chopra is focused solely on defeating his personal best, which in turn propels India to new heights on the world stage. He represents the best of times for Indian sport and remains a beacon of hope that more success may be around the corner.