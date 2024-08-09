Renowned Peruvian chef explores different cultures through innovative cuisine

Renowned Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez is well known globally for putting his home country's cuisine on the world stage. During his recent visit to India, Martinez shared with me his motivations for wanting to introduce Peruvian culture and ingredients to international audiences.

When Martinez first expressed an interest in culinary arts as a young man, it was seen as an unconventional career choice by his lawyer father. Undeterred, Martinez pursued his passion with the support of his artist mother who recognized cooking as a form of creative expression. Over the years, his motivations have expanded beyond simply cooking to exploring ways to represent Peruvian culture and biodiversity through innovative dishes.

Martinez owns the highly acclaimed Lima restaurant Central, ranked #1 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list. However, awards and accolades were never his goal. He dreamt of a space where he could prepare guests for culinary discoveries while also advancing new ideas. Central doubles as Martinez's research center, where indigenous ingredients from varying altitudes and ecosystems across Peru are examined.

During his visit, Martinez hosted intimate dinners in Mumbai featuring an eight-course tasting menu showcasing Peruvian ingredients rarely seen outside his home country. He was also tasked with creating a multi-course vegetarian menu for a high-profile Indian wedding. Both experiences allowed Martinez to share aspects of Peruvian culture while learning about regional Indian cuisine himself.

Martinez credits continued motivation and creativity as driving forces behind his restless exploration of diverse cultures, people and cuisines worldwide. His travels increasingly focus on representing Peruvian contributions to global cuisine while gaining new culinary inspirations to take Central's research-driven menu in innovative directions. Martinez's journey exemplifies how the universal language of food can foster cultural exchange and understanding.