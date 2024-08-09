back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    Study links rapid brain cell maturation to intellectual disabilities and autism

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    New has uncovered a potential reason why some people develop intellectual disabilities or autism – the accelerated maturation of brain cells. Scientists have long understood that neurons, especially in the cerebral cortex region responsible for advanced cognitive functions, normally take years to fully develop in humans through a process called “neoteny”. However, a recent study suggests that genetic mutations which disrupt this prolonged development cycle could underlie certain forms of intellectual disability and autism.

    The study, published in the journal Neuron, focused on the gene known as SYNGAP1. According to the researchers from the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology in Belgium, this gene plays a key role in encouraging the extended maturation of brain cells. But changes or mutations to SYNGAP1 disrupt its normal function, accelerating the rate at which neurons develop connections in the brain.

    To investigate this further, the scientists transplanted human neurons containing mutated SYNGAP1 genes into mouse brains. Through analysis of the connections formed, they found these mutated neurons displayed a marked speeding up of their developmental timeline. While appearing normal otherwise, they integrated into networks and responded to stimuli much earlier than usual.

    This premature functionality indicates the genetic mutations are essentially causing brain cells to mature too quickly. While previous research linked SYNGAP1 alterations to intellectual disabilities, the new study sheds light on exactly how disruption to neuronal development in the brain could underlie these conditions. The findings provide crucial insights that may help with understanding, treating and preventing intellectual disabilities and certain forms of autism.

    Previous article
    Renowned Peruvian chef explores different cultures through innovative cuisine
    Next article
    Malaika Arora reveals her simple skincare secret for glowing morning skin
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ A memorable mass movement: PM Modi

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra

    Silver For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj; Pakistan’s Nadeem Smashes Olympic Record For...