    Malaika Arora reveals her simple skincare secret for glowing morning skin
    Life Style

    Malaika Arora reveals her simple skincare secret for glowing morning skin

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    dancer and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora is known for her youthful looks and beautiful skin. Recently, she opened up about her quick morning beauty routine that leaves her face fresh and dewy. According to Arora, skipping face wash after waking up is the key to maintain natural radiance.

    In a recent interview, Arora explained her morning skincare secret. She said that our skin is at its healthiest state right after sleeping as it gets 8 hours to repair and rejuvenate overnight. “Rather than stripping away your skin's natural oils with cleansing, let it be or refresh it gently with a natural toner,” she advised. Arora prefers using rose water spray on her face for an instant glow. The natural floral toner helps balance skin pH and seal in moisture without over-drying the skin.

    However, dermatologist Dr. Rinky Kapoor disagrees with Arora's suggestion of avoiding face wash in the morning. She explained our skin sheds dead cells during sleep which build up overnight if not washed away. For oily and acne-prone skin, face washing is essential to remove excess sebum. But those with very dry or sensitive skin can skip it to maintain their skin's natural hydrolipid film. Dr. Kapoor also cautioned against using hot water for cleansing as it can irritate the skin. Lukewarm water is best for washing the face.

    In a quick yet effective morning routine, Malaika Arora swears by letting her skin breathe after sleep with a refreshing rose water toner instead of harsh cleansing. While dermatologists don't entirely agree, her method works for those seeking a natural glow without over-stripping the skin's moisture. A balanced skincare approach suits one's unique skin type best.

    Study links rapid brain cell maturation to intellectual disabilities and autism
    Instability in our neighbourhood is ‘Cause Of Concern’, says CDS Anil Chauhan
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

