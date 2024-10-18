back to top
    Omar Cabinet discusses priorities in its first meet

    SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of and , chaired his government's inaugural cabinet meeting today.
    During the cabinet meeting, key administrative issues were discussed, and the government's immediate priorities were outlined. The cabinet reviewed significant governance challenges, focusing on streamlining processes, addressing public grievances, and promoting transparency within the bureaucracy. The team also evaluated the progress of ongoing development projects.
    Top priorities for the new government include bolstering infrastructure, healthcare, , and employment opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir.
    This cabinet meeting marks Abdullah's return to a leadership role after years of political uncertainty in the region. Prior to the meeting, he yesterday held consultations with secretaries and key officers at the Civil Secretariat to ensure smooth coordination between the executive and bureaucracy, setting a decisive tone for his administration.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

