    13 CRPF troopers injured in Budgam accident
    12 injured troopers stable, 1 critical: Officials

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 17: At least 13 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a road accident at Pakherpora area of Budgam district on Thursday morning, officials said.
    An official said that a CRPF vehicle fell into a gorge at Khaygam crossing near Police Post Pakherpora this morning. He said that several troopers were injured in the incident, who were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.
    Meanwhile several officials from CRPF and police including IG CRPF, SSP Budgam, DYSP Chararisharif and other officers reached the spot to assess the situation post accident.
    An official from CRPF said that in the incident, several jawans were injured who were evacuated to the nearby hospital, among which few were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
    He said 12 of the troopers are stable while one other is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

    Previous article
    Omar Cabinet discusses priorities in its first meet
    Next article
    Supreme Court agrees to hear petition seeking statehood restoration to J&K
