    Omar seeks PM Relief Fund, Awas Yojna for Kishtwar fire victims

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 17: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the fire-affected families of Marwan area of Kishtwar and advocated Prime Ministers' Relief Fund and PM's Awajas Yojna for over 80 families whose homes were razed to rubble by the deadly blaze.
    Omar also said that the J&K government has increased the assistance to the affected families. The Chief Minister, along with deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, visited Marwan area earlier today, where almost 80 structures were razed to rubble due to the deadly blaze on October 16.
    Addressing the fire affected people, Omar said what was the fun of going for DG recruitment when there are no shelters on the head of people of Marwan.
     “We will ensure that at least two fire-stations are set up in the area and also keep an ambulance ready here to meet challenges,” Omar said.
    The Chief Minister strongly advocated the PM Relief Fund and PM's Awas Yojna for over 80 fire affected families. “It's very unfortunate that my first visit was supposed to be like this. I believe all the affected families should be covered under PM's Awas Yojna. The J&K government had announced some assistance for the victims. I have raised the amount today,” he said.
    Omar said let the people of Marwan get their houses rebuilt after DG recruitment will be done in the area as promised by him in the election campaign.
    On Wednesday, a deadly blaze left almost over 80 families in the Marwan area of Kishtwar homeless. Even as the local administration has started investigations to ascertain the cause of fire and also announced relief for the affected families, the Chief Minister's visit along with deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary provided a relief of sorts to the people of Marwan. “We are happy to see the Chief Minister here. This gives a clean signal that there is someone who really cares for us,” said a local of Marwan, whose house was turned into ashes in the blaze.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

