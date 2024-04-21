Omar Abdullah Accuses PDP Of Benefiting BJP In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Apr 21: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday accused Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP of benefiting the BJP by contesting elections against the INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir.



Despite being regional rivals, the PDP and the NC had joined the opposition alliance but failed to arrive at a seat sharing agreement.

“It is they (PDP) who were selfish. They had tied up with the INDIA bloc with the only aim of getting this (Anantnag-Rajouri) seat.

“The INDIA alliance is fighting the BJP, and the INDIA alliance is here on this stage. Those who are not on this stage are trying to benefit the BJP. This is a fact,” Abdullah said at an election rally at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the native place of Mehbooba Mufti.

He said the objective of forming the alliance was to counter the communal forces “especially the BJP”.

“In Jammu and Kashmir also, we joined the INDIA bloc with the same aim. The aim was not to look for seats or our own benefits. We were looking at the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.

“Unfortunately, especially in this Lok Sabha constituency, our contest is with another member of the INDIA bloc. Now we are being accused of being selfish. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti says this in her speech every day that NC is acting selfishly. For a minute, let's assume that we are selfish. Is Congress also selfish? Look at the signs.

“If there is an NC sign, there is the Congress' as well. We have both NC and Congress leaders campaigning together. M Y Tarigami has also extended support to Mian Altaf Ahmad (NC candidate). Is Tarigami also selfish?” he asked.

Abdullah said if the National Conference was selfish, it would have put up a candidate in Kargil where it has the majority in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

In an earlier public meeting in Pulwama, Abdullah urged people to vote for NC candidate Aga Roohullah if they want to protect the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our jobs are in danger, our identity is under threat. If we have to protect all this, then only one candidate should win from here and he is Aga Roohullah,” he said.

The former chief minister said the Lok Sabha elections were a semi-final to the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which are expected to be held later this year.

“You will have to think about this as well that these elections are a semi-final .

“After this InshaAllah, finals will also come. If MLA elections are held in September, (Ghulam) Mohiuddin Mir will be your candidate. If you want him to get an opportunity to represent you again, you will have to lay the foundation for that on May 13. Your vote for Aga Roohullah will be a vote for Mohiuddin Mir's assembly election,” he added. (Agencies)