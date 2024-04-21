back to top
Lord Ram Belongs To Everyone, Not Only Hindus: Farooq Abdullah

RANCHI, Apr 21: Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that Lord Ram belongs to everyone, not only Hindus. Abdullah was addressing the opposition bloc's ‘Ulgulan Naya Maharally' in Ranchi.

Without naming any party, he said, “They are selling Lord Ram, claiming that they brought him. They do not know Lord Ram. He does not belong to Hindus alone but to the . Ram is for everyone. But they have made Ram their own, claiming He is only theirs.” Attacking the saffron party, Abdullah said that it got scared of the popularity of former chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “They were put behind the bar without any fault,” he said.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail.
The ED also arrested Soren on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister. Abdullah appealed to people to cast their vote in favour of INDIA bloc candidates to save the country and democracy.
A total of 28 political parties took part in the rally. (Agencies)

