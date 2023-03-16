Offbeat tourist destinations identified for promotion in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Mar 15: Seventy-five offbeat tourist destinations, including Nathatop, Basholi and Machail, have been identified for tourism promotion in Jammu and Kashmir this year, officials said Wednesday.

Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Sharma said while 37 of these offbeat destinations are located in Jammu region, the rest are in Kashmir valley.

Basholi, Baraderi, Dudu, Basantgarh, Darhal, Mandi, Sudh Mahadev, Nathatop are some of the locations selected for the promotion.

Secretary, Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the last few months have witnessed an encouraging tourist footfall due to coordinated efforts of all stakeholders.

Chairing a joint interactive session attended by tour travel operators, hotel associations and officers of the tourism department here, Shah said it is the endeavour of the government to promote the tourism potential of the Union Territory which is blessed with picturesque destinations.

“We need support and cooperation from the stakeholders in further promoting the 75 offbeat destinations identified by the department across J-K this year,” the tourism secretary said.

He also advised them to come up with attractive and competitive packages so that more and more tourists are attracted to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

“The main aim of this interactive session is to create a direct dialogue with the stakeholders on schemes, policies and steps being taken up to promote tourism in Jammu,” he said and sought suggestions from all stakeholders towards making the tourism industry a lucrative venture in the region.

Shah directed the officials of the tourism department to come up with a vibrant and innovative digital tourism promotional campaign in the form of videos, reels, social media, informational blogs and vlogs.

The Tour Travel Operators and hotel association members lauded the efforts of the tourism department in promoting Jammu at national and international level.

They appreciated the role of the department in actively promoting various regions of Jammu, including Bhaderwah, Bani-Basohli, Kishtwar, in recently held travel marts within and outside the country, an official spokesman said.