NTA extends NEET UG 2024 Exam Registration date till March 16

New Delhi, Mar 11: The National Testing Agency on Monday extended the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 examination till March 16.

According to an official statement, the NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5.20 PM, throughout the country and in 14 cities outside India in pen & paper (offline) mode.

The registration for the online application forms for NEET (UG) 2024 has been ongoing since February 9. “During this time, we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET (UG) 2024 and the extension of the registration window,” read the official statement further.

Announcing the extension of NEET 2024 registration last date, the NTA said, “Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG)-2024. Please make a note of this and fill the online application form accordingly.”

If any candidate faces any difficulty in the process, they may contact 011-40759000. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the NTA, www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates, the NTA informed through its release.

In recent years, the number of students registering for NEET has been on the rise, with 1,872,339 students registering in 2022 and 2,087,462 in 2023. The increase in registrations also signifies a rise in competition among aspirants.

In 2022, 993,069 candidates qualified for the exam with a qualifying rate of 56.21 per cent, while in 2023, 1,145,976 candidates qualified with a qualifying rate of 56.27 per cent. The trend of increasing registrations and competition is expected to continue in NEET 2024, with around 22 lakh applications anticipated this year.