NSE Foundation dedicates CT scan wing Badamibagh Base Hospital in Sgr

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: NSE Foundation, the implementation arm of CSR activities of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL), has created a state-of-the-art CT scan wing in the Indian Army's prestigious 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar (J&K).

The CT scan wing was inaugurated today by Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the presence of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (15 Corps Commander) and Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSEIL.

The 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar (J&K) is a 598 bedded multispecialty hospital where many trauma patients are admitted for the treatment of gunshot wounds, splinter and shrapnel injuries as well as other critical injuries which require prompt diagnosis.

It is imperative for such a medical facility to be equipped with an efficient and reliable CT scan machine to ensure proper treatment. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said: “NSE is committed to serve the cause of armed forces who play a pivotal role in selflessly protecting our country. We are honored to have this opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our soldiers, who risk their lives every day to secure our national borders. We hope that this initiative will support the healthcare requirements of both the army personnel as well as the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.”