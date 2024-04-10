Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case, Inquiry Initiated

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, April 9

In a significant move to tackle rampant corruption within the social forestry department, the government has suspended two officials following reports published by the Northlines.

The decision came after a series of reports highlighting pervasive corruption and the circulation of an incriminating audio clip involving a Range Officer and a Block Officer.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the conversation captured in the audio clip implicated not only the two suspended officials but also raised questions about the involvement of a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) allegedly complicit in fostering corrupt practices.

“As per government order no. 81 JK(FST) of 2024 dated 08.04.2024 and Social Forestry Department No.DIR /Dst/Estt/35-39 dated 08.04.2024.and office of the Regional Director Social Forestry Department Jammu No 116-19 RD SFJ, two officials of Social Forestry Department including Deputy Forester and Block Officer have been suspended and attached to administrative department, Civil Secretariat till completion of the enquiry,” said sources adding that a senior officer of IFS rank has been made Inquiry Officer to ascertain the facts of the matter.

Sources alleged that one of the two suspended officials had been holding the charge of a Range Officer despite being a deputy forester.

“For unexplained reasons, senior officers patronized deputy forester by giving him additional charge of a range officer,” alleged sources, adding that giving additional charge to low rung official certainly had some vested interests.

While the suspension of the two officials marks a proactive step towards addressing the prevailing corruption within the department, concerns have been raised regarding the apparent lack of action against the DFO despite his purported role in the scandal.

Sources argued that if action is being taken based on prima facie evidence against lower-level officials, the DFO's alleged involvement should also be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

Sources alleged that earlier as well despite being involved in corrupt practices, the DFO was shielded, which raises questions about the integrity and sincerity of senior officers to curb corruption.