Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian
Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Militants this evening shot at and critically injured a taxi driver from Delhi in Shopian area of South .

As per reports, the diver cum tourist guide identified as Dilranjeet Singh from Delhi was fired upon at Padpawan Shopian near hotel Danish Resorts this evening.

He was accompanying a foreign tourist couple who were staying at hotel Danish Resorts in Shopian. The tourists were inside the restaurant when the driver was shot at.

He was immediately removed to Shopian hospital for treatment wherefrom he was shifted to Srinagar as his condition is stated to be critical but out of danger.

The senior police and security forces officials reached the spot and a massive hunt was launched against the militants who fired at the driver.

 

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested
Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case, Inquiry Initiated
