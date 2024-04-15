No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, SC to hear matter on April 29; Judicial remand extended to April 23

LATEST UPDATE

The Supreme Court on Monday granted no relief to Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case. The top court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order on his arrest and remand. The matter has now been scheduled for April 29.

Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court on April 10, a day after the Delhi HC dismissed his petition, saying he “conspired with others” in the case and was “actively involved in generating the proceeds of crime.”

While dismissing Kejriwal's plea on April 9, the Delhi HC further noted he was involved in a personal capacity in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy of 2021-22 and demanding kickbacks.

Arvind Kejriwal's petition

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, said that the Delhi CM's “arrest and remand were based on an unreliable document suppressed from us.” “I am seeking a short date in this case. There are selective leaks in the case,” SInghvi told the court.

His petition also notes that his arrest was made “in a motivated manner” and was based on subsequent, contradictory and “highly belated statements of co-accused” who have turned approvers. The petition also sought his release and to declare Arvind Kejriwal's arrest “illegal”.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said, “I am seeking a short date in this case, this Friday. There are selective leaks in the case.” To this, Justice Khanna replied, “Will give you a short date, but the date suggested by you is not possible.”

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Meanwhile, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as if the government has caught one of the biggest terrorists in the country.

Bhagwant Mann on Monday met Arvind Kejriwal at the Tihar jail at around 12 noon. Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

He said that Kejriwal asked him to give an update on the situation in Punjab instead. He added that the AAP is a disciplined group and are standing firm with Arvind Kejriwal. Mann furthermore said that the party will rise as a big political power on June 4, the date of Lok Sabha elections 2024 results.