Eight Repeat Offenders Detained Under PSA in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

The and Police have taken stern action against eight individuals with a history of disturbing law and order in Baramulla district. Authorities invoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) to detain these repeat offenders and ensure the safety of citizens.

The eight accused persons have been identified as Waqar Ahmad Bhat a resident of New Colony Kreeri, Danish Hussain Gojree of Takisultan Drangbal, Taseen Ahmad Hurra of Pethpora Hamrey, Mohammad Abdullah Bhat of New Colony Palhallan, Mohammad Ashraf Wani aka Ashraf Haji of Utikoo Kunzer, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh of Sheikh Mohalla Kunzer, Touseef Ahmad Akhoon of Khanpora, and Abdul Majeed Shah of Iqbal Colony Pattan who have been booked under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority.
“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and they were involved in the disturbance of public order, criminal activities and subversion”, police said adding, “despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ill activities, and thus were strictly acted upon under PSA”.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

