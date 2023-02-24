NMDC organizes Interactive Session on GeM Contracts & Mgmt

Hyderabad: Central Public Sector Enterprise, NMDC organized an Interactive Session on GeM Contracts and Management with a focus on Customized Bids at its Head Office in Hyderabad on Friday. Prakash Mirani, Joint Secretary and Additional CEO, GeM, Ministry of Commerce and Industry was the Keynote Speaker at the session.

NMDC’s CVO B. Vishwanath and ED Personnel Praveen Kumar highlighted the company’s booming procurement share in the GeM ecosystem and encouraged employees present from across projects to gain knowledge and give constructive feedback.

NMDC has procured Goods and Services worth Rs. 665 crore through the Government e Marketplace so far in FY23. The State Miner’s GeM procurement percentage is witnessing the fastest increase in Steel PSEs.

Highlighting the features of the e-procurement portal, Shri Prakash Mirani said, “The contribution of public sector companies in building and strengthening the GeM ecosystem is monumental.” He invited feedback and inputs for the continuous process of making GeM more efficient and user-friendly, while sharing his vision to make NMDC one of their biggest procurement partners.

NMDC’s senior officials from its Projects across India participated in the Session to enhance future procurements through GeM. NMDC promotes its vendors, especially MSMEs, to enlist on the National Public Procurement Portal and leverage the efficiency and transparency offered by GeM.