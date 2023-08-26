NMC’s U-turn on Generic Medicines leaves people confused!

Within a month's time, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has changed its stance, much like a Chameleon does. Initially, the Council advocated for the exclusive use of generic medicines in the first week of August, issuing an order that mandated doctors to prescribe only generic medicines. Non-compliance would result in penal action, including the suspension of the doctor's license for a specified period of time.

The Commission extensively explained that the quality, strength, and all other parameters of generic medicines are on par with branded ones. The only discernible difference lies in the pricing, as generic drugs are considerably more affordable. This is because the Companies manufacturing generic drugs do not have to invest in research and development, as they utilize the formula from branded companies once the restriction period expires.

While issuing strict guidelines for prescribing generic medicines, the NMC had claimed that the quality of generic medicines is in no way inferior to that of branded ones. They stated that quality control and government checks ensure the good performance of these medicines. However, within a month, the NMC rescinded the order. Some reports suggest that in case of strict comparison, the quality of generic medicines is compromised due to the lack of mandatory checks and other quality control measures, which are necessary to maintain their performance.

The big question is that just 20-22 days back, the same NMC was singing paeans with regard to quality, strength and all other parameters of generic drugs. But when their comparison was made with branded medicines, what has changed these days is that it preferred to go for a U-turn and started claiming that generic medicines' quality is not at par with that of branded ones. The only change in these days was the strong opposition by Indian Medical Association (IMA) as it decried the aforesaid move forcing the NMC to put on hold the mandatory prescription of generic medicines. Observers claimed that the U-turn could be attributed to the powerful Pharma lobbies that have full control over entire medical and health affairs in the country.

The change in stance on the quality of generic medicines highlights the inconsistency of the NMC. This decision has undermined the credibility of the national body, as it appears to have been influenced by the IMA, a powerful group of medical practitioners.

The statements made regarding the quality and effectiveness of different types of medicines lack substance, further complicating matters for the general public, especially those who are facing health issues. It is now necessary for individuals to assess the situation themselves and make their own informed choices, as each entity involved has their own interests and preferences, causing confusion for the public.