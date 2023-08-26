Bypassing Last Year’s Tourist Influx By Leaps, Bounds; Huge Surge In Foreign Tourist Arrivals: J&K Tourism Secretary

Srinagar, Aug 26: Stating that the last year was historic with regard to the tourism influx in J&K, Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rashid Shah Saturday said that the UT is bypassing last year's tourist arrival number by leaps and bounds. He stated that the government is expecting record breaking tourist numbers this year.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function—Jashn-e-Adab—Cultural Karavaan here, the Tourism Secretary said that Tourism is flourishing on all fronts in J&K. “We are bypassing last year's tourist influx this year by leaps and bounds. As and when demand grows, infrastructure will also get streamlined and new infrastructure will come accordingly,” he said, adding that there is a huge spurt in the foreign tourist arrivals in J&K. “The G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar is proving to be a game changer. Foreign tourist arrivals are increasing tremendously,” Shah said.

He said that the government is expecting a record breaking number of tourists this year. Shah said that the government has promoted 75 offbeat destinations to promote Culture, 75 to promote Spiritual and 75 destinations to promote religious tourism in J&K.

“At this point of time, a team from the Tourism department is on an Ahmedabad trip to promote J&K tourism and there is a huge response. Earlier, we have held tourism promotion campaigns in Cochin and Chennai as well,” he said.

Shah said to lure more international guests, the government is mulling to participate in International Trade marts shortly. To a query whether pro-Artisan policy was ready, he said that the policy will be doled out soon and the Artisan community will be happy to see it.