Night Temp Rises But Stays Below Normal At Most Places In J&K

SRINAGAR, Mar 23: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded an increase but stayed below normal at most places on Thursday. A meteorological department official here saify mainly clear to cloudy weather towards evening and night was expected during the next 24 hours. On March 24-25, he said, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places was possible. Mainly dry weather is expected thereafter till March 28, he said. Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital. Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir. Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kokernag recorded a low of 4.5°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said. Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.7°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir area. Jammu recorded a low of 13.8°C against 13.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 6.3°C (below normal by 1.8°C), Katra 11.3°C (1.2°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.6°C (0.7°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.9°C and minus 1.7°C respectively.



