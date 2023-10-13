‘Neither deported, nor asked to leave’: Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas covering World Cup breaks silence over leaving India after her old ‘anti-India’ posts trigger row

Chandigarh, Oct 13 : Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas–part of ICC digital team for Cricket World Cup 2023–broke her silence over leaving India after she was trolled on social media over her alleged old anti-India posts.



Abbas made it clear that neither she was deported nor asked to leave India.

Zainab in a statement on X, said: “I have always felt extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunities to travel and present the sport I love – this one would have been extra special,” adding: “I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported.”

She said: “I felt intermediated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online”, adding that, “I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated”.

Zainab — who was deputed to cover Pakistan's World Cup games — had left India on Monday.

The 35-year-old was present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

As speculation on social media intensified over her departure from India in the middle of the tournament, the International Cricket Council clarified that Zainab was not deported from the host country. “Zainab has not been deported, she has left for personal reasons,” an ICC spokesperson told sources.



She was to travel to Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad where Pakistan are scheduled to play.