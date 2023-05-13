Navy Commando Cremated With Full Military Honours In J&K

Jammu, May 13: A Navy commando, who lost his life when his parachute got entangled in high-tension wire and caught fire during a training exercise in Uttar Pradesh, was cremated with full military honours in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Commando Ankur Shama, a resident of Kothey-Sadotrian village in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, were first brought to his home and later taken to Parmandal area of Samba for last rites as per the family tradition, officials said. The body of the soldier reached the Bishnah tehsil from the Jammu airport after it was flown from Uttar Pradesh as thousands of villagers turned up to bid a tearful adieu to the son of the soil. Emotional scenes were witnessed as the wailing relatives, including his parents and siblings, tried to reach the coffin wrapped in the Tricolour to have a last glimpse of the fallen hero. After the wreath-laying ceremony, the body of the deceased was shifted to Parmandal where the commando was cremated with full military honours, including a gun salute, the officials said. Senior officers of the Navy, Army, Air Force and police besides civil officials attended the last rites, they added.