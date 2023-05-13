J&K Congress Celebrates Party’s Victory In Karnataka Assembly Polls

JAMMU, May 13: Jammu and Kashmir Congress workers on Saturday burst crackers and danced to drum beats here to celebrate the party's performance in the Karnataka Assembly polls. According to the latest trends on the Election Commission's (EC) website, the Congress was striding forward in 136 of the 224 Assembly seats in the southern state.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other party leaders joined enthusiastic workers outside party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk, crediting the win to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. “We congratulate the voters of Karnataka for rejecting the divisive politics of BJP and voting for secularism. They tried to mislead the public in the name of Bajrangbali but Bajrangbali favoured Congress,” Wani told reporters. He claimed that BJP's poll campaign revolved around Hindu-Muslim while Rahul Gandhi through his yatra made the people aware about the fallout of polarisation and spread the message of love. “Full credit goes to Rahul Gandhi for this historic outcome of the Karnataka elections. The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried its best to divide the people on communal lines but the people rejected them and aligned with Gandhi's ideology,” Wani said. The Congress leader said the party is expecting a similar performance in Jammu and Kashmir during the next assembly elections. “After Karnataka result, I do not think they will go for assembly elections in J&K. The people here want restoration of democracy and statehood, land and job rights and we will go all out against BJP in the run up to the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Congress leader said. Bhalla said the people of Karnataka showed their political maturity by voting against “dictatorship and divisive politics”. “We salute the people of Karnataka. After Congress regaining control in Himachal Pradesh, this election result will be a trendsetter for the next year's general elections as people have decided to teach a lesson to BJP for its anti-people policies,” he said. Party working president said the change is visible and is expected to reach every nook and corner of the country, an outcome of the 32,18 kilometer yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.